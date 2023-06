Thompson signed a minor-league contract Tuesday with the Phillies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was cut loose from the Red Sox organization in May after struggling to a 5.40 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB through 10 innings of relief this season at Triple-A Worcester. The 28-year-old right-hander will join up with the Phillies' Double-A affiliate in Reading.