Thompson agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.

Thompson will join the Halos for spring training after an underwhelming 2019. He opened the past season with the Lotte Giants of the KBO League before being cut by the South Korean club and latching on with the Tigers on a minor-league deal. Thompson was at least able to end his campaign on a high note with an eight-inning, 13-strikeout performance for Double-A Erie on Aug. 30, so the Angels will presumably give him a look this spring and determine if he's a viable rotation option for their Pacific Coast or Southern League affiliates.

