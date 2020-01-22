Angels' Jake Thompson: Gets chance with Halos
Thompson agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Thompson will join the Halos for spring training after an underwhelming 2019. He opened the past season with the Lotte Giants of the KBO League before being cut by the South Korean club and latching on with the Tigers on a minor-league deal. Thompson was at least able to end his campaign on a high note with an eight-inning, 13-strikeout performance for Double-A Erie on Aug. 30, so the Angels will presumably give him a look this spring and determine if he's a viable rotation option for their Pacific Coast or Southern League affiliates.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...