Thompson agreed Thursday with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $900,000 contract, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Thompson's transition to a full-time relief role last season didn't go as well as hoped, as he put up a 4.96 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over nine appearances for the Phillies before being designated for assignment in August. He latched on with the Brewers soon after but never appeared at the big-league level before he was dropped from their 40-man roster. Since Thompson wasn't likely to garner anything more than a minor-league deal had he remained stateside, he'll opt for greater financial security by going overseas in 2019. Still just 24 years old, Thompson has plenty of time left to resurface in the big leagues down the road.