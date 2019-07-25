Thompson signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday and was assigned to High-A Lakeland.

After transitioning to a full-time relief role last spring, Thompson failed to find much success at the Triple-A or major-league level across stints in the Phillies and Brewers organizations. Upon hitting free agency after the 2018 season, Thompson opted to head to the Korea Baseball Organization, where he posted a 4.74 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 62.2 innings before being released in June. He'll now return stateside for work, joining the organization that originally selected him in the second round of the 2012 first-year player draft.