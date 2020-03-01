Phillies' Jay Bruce: Remains restricted
Bruce (elbow) is close to fully healthy but is still on a restricted throwing program after injuring his flexor tendon last summer, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Bruce has been able to throw from up to 150 feet, so it doesn't sound as though he's heavily restricted. He's been able to hit in Grapefruit league games, going 2-for-7 with a pair of doubles so far. Assuming he's cleared to play outfield by Opening Day, he lines up to fill an expanded role early in the season with Andrew McCutchen (knee) expected to open the year on the injured list. Bruce likely will fill the large side of a platoon in left field until McCutchen returns.
