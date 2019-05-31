Phillies' JD Hammer: Keeps ERA spotless
Hammer threw one scoreless inning Thursday against the Cardinals, striking out two batters.
Hammer was brought into the game in the top of the eighth with his team down four runs. The rookie struck out Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt while getting Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the inning. Hammer has retired all nine batters he's faced thus far in his very brief big-league career, striking out five.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...