Hammer threw one scoreless inning Thursday against the Cardinals, striking out two batters.

Hammer was brought into the game in the top of the eighth with his team down four runs. The rookie struck out Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt while getting Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the inning. Hammer has retired all nine batters he's faced thus far in his very brief big-league career, striking out five.

More News
Our Latest Stories