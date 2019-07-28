Segura was removed from Sunday's game against the Braves with an apparent right knee injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Segura suffered the injury while applying a tag on Ronald Acuna -- who also exited the game -- on a stolen-base attempt, and he was unable to put much weight on his right leg when leaving the field. The severity of the injury is currently unclear, but the fact Segura required help walking off the field is a troubling sign.