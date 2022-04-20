Segura will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Segura stepped into the leadoff role for the first time all season Tuesday, when the Rockies brought lefty Kyle Freeland to the hill. The 32-year-old went 0-for-4 with a walk in the 6-5 loss, but he'll stick atop the lineup for the second game in a row while the Phillies oppose a right-handed starter (German Marquez). A full-time leadoff job would be a boon to Segura's fantasy value, but he'll likely have a short leash in the table-setting role if he doesn't produce.