Phillies' Nick Williams: Out against southpaw
Williams is not in the lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Williams will receive a breather for the first time since June 29 with lefty Wei-Yin Chen on the bump for Miami. Trevor Plouffe will draw a rare start in right field in his stead. Look for Williams to return to the starting nine Saturday.
