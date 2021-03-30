Williams was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Williams and Billy Hamilton were competing for a bench outfield spot, with the White Sox needing an extra option following the long-term injury for Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and the short-term injury for Adam Engel (hamstring). Williams made a fairly strong case for himself this spring, hitting .300/.364/.475, but it's Hamilton who will win the job. Williams isn't on the team's 40-man roster, so he's not necessarily the next man up in the event of another injury.