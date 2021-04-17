Williams has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the White Sox's alternate training site Saturday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wiliams was designated for assignment by Chicago on Thursday, and he'll now head to the team's alternate facility in Schaumburg. The 27-year-old appeared in four games early in the season and went hitless with a walk, two runs and four strikeouts in 10 at-bats. Williams could report to Triple-A Charlotte once the minor-league season gets underway.