Williams started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

Williams drew the first start in left field after the White Sox announced Eloy Jimenez would miss a minimum of five months with a rupture of his left pectoral tendon. The White Sox are considering several internal options, including the non-roster invitee Williams. Prospect Andrew Vaughn is expected to start in left Friday. Adam Engel (hamstring) could fill in when he returns and veterans Leury Garcia and Billy Hamilton are options.