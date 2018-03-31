Williams is out of the lineup for the second straight game Saturday against the Braves.

Williams was expected to split playing time with Aaron Altherr in right field, and, given that Williams hits left-handed while Altherr hits right-handed, was considered likely to receive more than half of the starts. So far this season, despite facing three right-handed pitchers, Altherr has started every game while Williams has started just once. It's possible that, despite Williams' Opening Day start, Altherr is the starter and Williams will be a fourth outfielder, though it may take a few weeks before the playing time split will become clear.