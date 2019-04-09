Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits first homer

Herrera went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's victory over the Nationals.

Herrera's first homer of the year was a first-pitch shot off Anibal Sanchez in the fourth inning, tying the game at two. He's performed well in the sixth spot in the lineup this season, hitting .324 through nine games.

