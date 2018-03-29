Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Opening Day lineup

Herrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's opener against Atlanta.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Herrera seems ticketed for close to everyday at-bats this season. Nonetheless, Aaron Altherr will start in center field and hit fifth while Nick Williams hits third and patrols right field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories