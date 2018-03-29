Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Opening Day lineup
Herrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's opener against Atlanta.
This is a bit of a surprise, as Herrera seems ticketed for close to everyday at-bats this season. Nonetheless, Aaron Altherr will start in center field and hit fifth while Nick Williams hits third and patrols right field.
