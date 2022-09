Hoskins (hand), who isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta, could return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game Saturday but is feeling better and will participate in some pregame warmups to see how he feels. It's possible that he'll be available off the bench Saturday, and he'll have a chance to start Sunday if his swelling stays down.