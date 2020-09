Hoskins was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to an ulnar collatoral ligament injury in his left arm, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Hoskins had been considered day-to-day after his X-ray came back negative, but the team has elected to place him on the injured list after uncovering the UCL injury. With Jay Bruce (quadriceps) also on the injured list, Phil Gosselin is expected to see more time at first base.