Pinto cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Pinto lost his spot on the 40-man roster Sunday after turning in a 10.97 ERA and 2.25 WHIP across 10.2 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander will now head to Triple-A in an effort to get back on track, but a return to the majors this year isn't likely, barring a drastic turnaround.