Pinto allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over four innings. He struck out four and picked up the save while pitching the final four innings of Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Pinto was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley just a couple hours before Tuesday's game and hadn't pitched in the majors since 2019. He was called upon in the sixth inning to preserve a 2-1 lead in rainy conditions and went on to pitch a four-inning save. If he manages to stick around, Pinto should be expected to operate in a low leverage relief role.