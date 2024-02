Pinto signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Pinto spent the 2023 campaign playing in Mexico and Venezuela, and he posted a 4.12 ERA across 137.2 innings. The 30-year-old last pitched in affiliated ball at the Triple-A level in 2022 and had a 3.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB over 32.2 innings.