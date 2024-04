The Phillies selected Pinto from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

In a corresponding move, Connor Brogdon was designated for assignment. Pinto signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies in February. The pitcher spent 2023 playing in Mexico and Venezuela where he had a 4.12 ERA across 137.2 innings. When he last pitched in affiliated baseball, he had a 3.58 ERA in 2022. In spring training, the 30-year-old allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings.