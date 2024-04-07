Burr (shoulder) struck out two and worked around two hits to turn in a scoreless inning of relief Saturday in Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 5-4 win over Rochester.

Burr was credited with a hold in his season debut for Lehigh Valley, where he was reassigned coming out of spring training when he failed to win a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen. The right-hander battled tightness in his right shoulder in March, but he made enough progress in his recovery to avoid a season-opening stint on Lehigh Valley's injured list.