Burr signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Dec. 12.

Burr appeared in only 18 minor-league games last year with the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays due to a variety of injuries, but he registered a solid 3.09 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB across 23.1 innings when healthy. The 29-year-old reliever holds a career 4.08 ERA in 75 major-league frames.