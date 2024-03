Burr was removed from Thursday's appearance versus the Rays with tightness in the back of his right shoulder, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Burr induced a groundout and a strikeout but then allowed a single to the third batter he faced before being lifted. The right-handed reliever will likely have tests done on the shoulder. Burr is in camp with the Phillies as a non-roster invitee.