The Phillies announced Wednesday that Coonrod will be included in the team's Opening Day bullpen.

Coonrod's spot on the roster looked tenuous earlier in camp, but he was able to solidify his place in the bullpen after finishing the spring with a 0.96 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings. Despite Coonrod's solid showing in the Grapefruit League, he'll enter the season behind at least closer Hector Neris and top setup men Jose Alvarado and Archie Bradley for saves and holds. That will make it tough to extract fantasy value from Coonrod, even if he maintains those excellent ratios over what will likely be a low volume of innings in relief.