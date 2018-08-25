Kingery went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Kingery cut the deficit to two in the seventh inning by crushing a ball over the fence in center, but the Phillies would fall in the series opener. Through his first season in the big leagues, the 24-year-old is slashing .229/.270/.342 with 28 extra-base hits and 33 RBI over 120 games.