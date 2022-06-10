Kingery was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Kingery's contract was selected on Tuesday, but his role was more or less just to serve as a warm body. His lone appearance saw him play a single inning as a defensive replacement in a 10-0 blowout. Since the start of the 2020 season, he's hit just .144/.204/.250 in 52 major-league games, and his .183/.303/.294 line in 39 Triple-A contests isn't much better. Between those recent numbers and the fact that he's owed $14 million through the end of next season, he's a virtual lock to pass through waivers unclaimed.

