The Cubs selected Kingery's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.

Kingery was able to emerge from spring training with a utility job after slashing a middling .204/.339/.327 over 59 plate appearances but making an impact on the basepaths (five steals in five attempts). The 31-year-old is unlikely to see extensive playing time, but he could prove to be a useful bench asset thanks to his speend and ability to play three infield spots and all three outfield positions.