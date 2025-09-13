Kingery was designated for assignment Saturday.

This is the second time Kingery has been DFA'd this season, with the previous move taking place Aug. 11. The veteran infielder has struggled at the plate during his time with the Angels, slashing a measly .148/.207/.185 with one stolen base and 11 strikeouts over 29 plate appearances. Kingery's 40-man roster spot has been assumed by Denzer Guzman, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.