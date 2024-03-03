Kingery was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta due to an illness, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kingery had been slated to start at shortstop and bat eighth, but he became the latest victim of the bug that has been making its way around the Phillies clubhouse. Though Kingery is attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, he's considered a long shot to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster and is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.