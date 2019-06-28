Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Primed for season debut
Hunter (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday.
Hunter has been out since February due to the flexor strain but is ready to join the Phillies after four minor-league rehab outings. The 29-year-old had a 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB over 64 innings with Philadelphia last season and figures to work his way into a high-leverage role if he performs well early.
