Nittoli's contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Nittoli was on track to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Blue Jays over the weekend, but he was traded to the Phillies on Wednesday and will join the major-league club since active rosters expanded to 28 players Thursday. The right-hander has made just one career big-league appearance, but he posted a 3.30 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 46.1 innings over 32 appearances (four starts) at the Triple-A level to begin the 2022 season. He'll likely pitch mainly in low-leverage situations for Philadelphia.