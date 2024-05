Marte (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Marte has been on the injured list since early May due to shoulder inflammation, but he has now been given the green light to test his shoulder in a game environment. It's unclear how long the 29-year-old reliever will remain in the minors, but he will presumably return to a middle relief role with the Phillies once he comes back from the IL.