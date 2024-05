Marte was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 1, with right shoulder inflammation.

Marte has seen his velocity drop from 97.8 MPH to 95.7 MPH this season and had surrendered five runs (three earned) during his last three appearances with Philadelphia, both potentially a result of the shoulder injury. Marte will be out for at least the next couple weeks while Jose Ruiz fills in for him after being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.