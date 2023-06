The Phillies recalled Marte from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

With Seranthony Dominguez (oblique) landing on the injured list Saturday, Marte will be called upon to provide the Phillies with additional bullpen depth. The 28-year-old righty holds a 7.71 ERA in the majors this season through 14 innings, but he's allowed just two earned runs in nine appearances since May 20.