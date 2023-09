The Phillies recalled Marte from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He'll rejoin Philadelphia as a replacement in the bullpen for Andrew Bellatti, who was optioned to Triple-A after working 1.2 innings in the Phillies' 10-8 extra-inning loss in Game 1. Over 36 appearances with Philadelphia this season, Marte has accrued a 5.14 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 35 innings.