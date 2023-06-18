Marte struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Craig Kimbrel had pitched three of the last four days, likely making him unavailable Sunday. The Phillies opted to let Jose Alvarado take the heart of the Athletics' order, while Marte faced the 8-9-1 batters to secure the save, which was the first of his major-league career. Marte's 6.89 ERA doesn't tell the whole story -- he's kept runs off the board in 13 of 17 appearances, but he's given up multiple runs in each of the other four outings. He also has a 1.60 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings this season, though he shouldn't be expected to see many additional high-leverage looks.