Marte threw a perfect inning while striking out one in Monday's 6-3 loss against the Reds.

Through three appearances, the relief pitcher has covered three innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Marte hasn't been used in any high-leverage situations as he's taken the mound in each of the team's losses, with two outings coming when the score was well out of reach. Expect the 29-year-old to remain in a low-leverage role for the immediate future.