Williams is expected to make the Opening Day roster after Liover Peguero was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ji-Hwan Bae (hip) is also sidelined and could be headed for an injured list stint to begin the regular season. That leaves Williams as Pittsburgh's projected primary backup in the middle infield. His primary asset is his glove, so even on days when Williams is in the lineup, he doesn't project to have much fantasy appeal.