Williams was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Saturday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Ke'Bryan Hayes was placed on the injured list with a back issue, so Williams could see some reps in the infield in the short term. Williams was optioned Friday and never actually got into a Triple-A game. He has a .239/.271/.348 slash line with zero home runs and one steal in 51 plate appearances in the majors.