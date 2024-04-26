Williams went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Thursday against the Brewers.

The 25-year-old was in the lineup for the 10th time this season, as he stepped in at second base while Jared Triolo shifted to third in place of a resting Ke'Bryan Hayes. Williams has at least one hit in all but one of his starts this season, but he remains a bench option for Pittsburgh despite hitting .323 (10-for-31).