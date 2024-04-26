Williams went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Thursday against the Brewers.
The 25-year-old was in the lineup for the 10th time this season, as he stepped in at second base while Jared Triolo shifted to third in place of a resting Ke'Bryan Hayes. Williams has at least one hit in all but one of his starts this season, but he remains a bench option for Pittsburgh despite hitting .323 (10-for-31).
More News
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Looks to be on Opening Day roster•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Absent from lineup again•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: On bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: On bench again Sunday•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Not starting Saturday•