Pittsburgh placed Williams on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right wrist sprain, retroactive to May 30.
Williams will hit the injured list and be moved off the active roster after being called up to the Pirates earlier this May. This move will concurrently bring righty Quinn Priester up to the majors in time to get the start on the bump Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Sent down Friday•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Working as reserve infielder•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Looks to be on Opening Day roster•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Alika Williams: Absent from lineup again•