Williams was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

After making the Opening Day roster, Williams produced a .239 batting average with two triples, a double, two RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base over 46 at-bats in 15 games with the Pirates so far in 2024, but he'll now head to Indianapolis. In his place, Nick Gonzales was recalled from Triple-A and will likely see most of his work at second base moving forward.