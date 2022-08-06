site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-bligh-madris-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Bligh Madris: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Madris will sit Saturday against Baltimore.
Madris had started six straight games, including three at first base, though he grabbed just one hit over that stretch. Josh VanMeter will be the first baseman Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read