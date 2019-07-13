Moran is not in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.

Jose Osuna gets the start at third base and will bat sixth against Chicago left-hander Jon Lester. Moran has started 11 of the past 12 games and is 8-for-16 with three RBI and three runs scored in his last five games. The left-handed hitting third baseman has a .621 OPS against left-handed pitching in only 29 plate appearances and only three of his 49 RBI this season have come against southpaws.