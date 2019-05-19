Moran started at third base and went 0-for-5 against the Padres on Saturday.

He stranded a total of six baserunners Saturday. Moran's offense has fallen so far that he's splitting time with journeyman Jake Elmore at the hot corner -- even with Jung Ho Kang on the IL. The 26-year-old is batting .186 with two extra-base hits in 43 at-bats in May.