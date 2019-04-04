Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Comes off bench Wednesday
Dickerson (shoulder) grounded out in a pinch-hitting role Wednesday against the Cardinals.
It was encouraging to see the left fielder healthy enough to swing the bat, even though he didn't play in the field. Dickerson has two hits (both homers) in seven career at-bats against Thursday starter Tyler Mahle. He hit only four of his 13 home runs at home in 2018 but finished with a better OPS at PNC Park (.814) than on the road (.796).
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sidelined with sore shoulder•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Retreats to bench•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: On fire in Cincinnati•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep in Cincinnati•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Strong numbers against Reds•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Strong start continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...