Dickerson (shoulder) grounded out in a pinch-hitting role Wednesday against the Cardinals.

It was encouraging to see the left fielder healthy enough to swing the bat, even though he didn't play in the field. Dickerson has two hits (both homers) in seven career at-bats against Thursday starter Tyler Mahle. He hit only four of his 13 home runs at home in 2018 but finished with a better OPS at PNC Park (.814) than on the road (.796).

