The Pirates placed Moreta (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Moreta suffered ligament damage in his right elbow during a spring game March 3, and his move to the 60-day IL officially rules him out for the first few months of the season. Moreta's roster spot will be filled by Michael Taylor, who officially signed with the Pirates on Saturday.
