Moreta was removed from Sunday's spring game against the Orioles due to an apparent elbow injury, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander averaged just under 90 mph on his fastball Sunday, which is significantly down from his 95.2-mph average last season. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but Moreta was seen shaking his arm as he exited the field.
