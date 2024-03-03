Watch Now:

Moreta was removed from Sunday's spring game against the Orioles due to an apparent elbow injury, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander averaged just under 90 mph on his fastball Sunday, which is significantly down from his 95.2-mph average last season. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but Moreta was seen shaking his arm as he exited the field.

