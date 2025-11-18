The Pirates designated Moreta for assignment Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moreta turned in a 3.24 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 16.2 innings with the Pirates in 2025, and he also finished with a 2.43 ERA over 37 frames at Triple-A Indianapolis. Despite his strong performance, he'll lose his place on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster to make room for a wave of prospects, though another club may be interested in claiming Moreta off waivers.